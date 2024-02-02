Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.200-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FBIN. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.40.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

FBIN stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.14. The stock had a trading volume of 362,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.78. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $80.91.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 36.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 15.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.