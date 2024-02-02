Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Cut by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,306,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,790. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.