Forefront Analytics LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX)

Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

THRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 68,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,161. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.