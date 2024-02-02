Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 9,851 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Forefront Analytics LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,889,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,846,000 after purchasing an additional 899,859 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,120,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,892,000 after buying an additional 243,660 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,898,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after buying an additional 133,057 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,275,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,219,000 after buying an additional 103,090 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $116.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,007. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average of $114.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.2866 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

