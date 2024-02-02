Forefront Analytics LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forefront Analytics LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of IVV traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $495.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,640. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $495.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.49. The company has a market capitalization of $383.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
