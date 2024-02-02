Forefront Analytics LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Forefront Analytics LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up 3.6% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,804. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.