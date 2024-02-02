Forefront Analytics LLC Buys 9,938 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 2.0% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VNQI stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,932. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.5914 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.82%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

