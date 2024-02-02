Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. Fidelity Value Factor ETF makes up about 3.0% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.57% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,292,000.

NYSEARCA FVAL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.89. The company had a trading volume of 31,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,863. The stock has a market cap of $557.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.12.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

