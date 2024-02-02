Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 3,166 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,342. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $97.80.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

