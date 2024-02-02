Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of SLYG stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.85. 36,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,518. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
