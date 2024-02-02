Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 422.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 146,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 84,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,300,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,700,000 after purchasing an additional 52,160 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

