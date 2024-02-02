Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE FSI opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.65. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.15). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

