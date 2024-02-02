Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.640-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 5.400-5.560 EPS.

Five Below Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $182.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.81 and its 200 day moving average is $183.98. Five Below has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Five Below from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.