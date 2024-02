Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.640-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 5.400-5.560 EPS.

Five Below Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $182.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.81 and its 200 day moving average is $183.98. Five Below has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Five Below from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.