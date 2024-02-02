First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of FHB opened at $21.33 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,789,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,836 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 17.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,351,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,342,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,139,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,580,000 after acquiring an additional 979,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 827,297 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

