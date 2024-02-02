First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $16.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.91.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $168.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 70.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72,432 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $845,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

