Fiona Gilbert Acquires 700 Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Stock

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Gilbert bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,708 ($47.14) per share, for a total transaction of £25,956 ($32,997.71).
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Trading Up 1.6 %
LON:NAS opened at GBX 3,750 ($47.67) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £504.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,928.57 and a beta of 0.76. North Atlantic Smaller Cos has a 1-year low of GBX 3,380 ($42.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,060 ($51.61). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,858.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,704.83.
About North Atlantic Smaller Cos
