Fiona Gilbert Acquires 700 Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Stock

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Gilbert bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,708 ($47.14) per share, for a total transaction of £25,956 ($32,997.71).

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Trading Up 1.6 %

LON:NAS opened at GBX 3,750 ($47.67) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £504.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,928.57 and a beta of 0.76. North Atlantic Smaller Cos has a 1-year low of GBX 3,380 ($42.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,060 ($51.61). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,858.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,704.83.

About North Atlantic Smaller Cos

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

