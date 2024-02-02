FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Down 6.8% in January

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura started coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FinVolution Group Price Performance

FinVolution Group stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $438.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinVolution Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 529,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 93,392 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 989,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 100,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Featured Articles

