Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 86 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after buying an additional 15,709,289 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,481,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.12 and a 200 day moving average of $223.95. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $246.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

