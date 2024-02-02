Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $74.07. 1,007,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,581. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.57 and a 12 month high of $106.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

