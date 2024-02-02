Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 2.3% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QWLD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QWLD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.57. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.09.

About SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

