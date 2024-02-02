Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Equinix Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $840.15. 153,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,941. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $807.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $776.79. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $847.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $13,041,707 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Equinix
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.