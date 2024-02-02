Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 7.2% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.6 %

QQQ traded up $6.95 on Friday, hitting $428.83. 28,323,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,692,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $405.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.15. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

