Financial Survey: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) versus Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Volcon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$602.24 million ($42.98) 0.00 Volcon $4.55 million 0.14 -$34.24 million ($9.19) -0.01

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volcon has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

18.2% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Volcon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -136.74% -60.49% Volcon -1,688.39% N/A -256.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Volcon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volcon has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33,159.42%. Given Volcon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Summary

Volcon beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Volcon

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.