Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 56,157 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56,157 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $692,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $8,174,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $78.71 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

