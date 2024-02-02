Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 3,923 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 596,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $53,496,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $92.78 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

