Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $159.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

