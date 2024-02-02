Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,518,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,624,000 after acquiring an additional 457,138 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 534.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 247,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 208,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 45,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

