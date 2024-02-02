Financial Counselors Inc. Buys New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,274,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,543,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,129 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,805.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 968,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 917,785 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $20,839,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 464,470 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $24.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

