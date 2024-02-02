Financial Comparison: DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) & Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)

Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF – Get Free Report) and DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telesites and DISH Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Telesites alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telesites N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DISH Network $15.62 billion 0.20 $2.30 billion $1.87 3.09

DISH Network has higher revenue and earnings than Telesites.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telesites 0 0 0 0 N/A DISH Network 2 8 2 1 2.15

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Telesites and DISH Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

DISH Network has a consensus target price of $10.27, indicating a potential upside of 78.04%. Given DISH Network’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DISH Network is more favorable than Telesites.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of DISH Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of DISH Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Telesites and DISH Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telesites N/A N/A N/A DISH Network 7.81% 6.70% 2.28%

Summary

DISH Network beats Telesites on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telesites

(Get Free Report)

Telesites SAB de CV provides wireless telecommunications services. The firm’s solutions include infrastructure leasing and BTS site building. It constructs, install, maintain, operate and market various types of towers and other supporting structures and physical spaces and other non-electronic components for the installation of radiant radio equipment that make up its infrastructure sites, as well as providing other related services directly or indirectly related to the telecommunications sector. The company was founded on October 19, 2015 and is headquartered in Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico.

About DISH Network

(Get Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages. The company also provides access to movies and television shows through TV or Internet-connected devices; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications on Internet-connected devices to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features of their DVRs. In addition, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling domestic, Sling International, Sling Latino, Sling Orange, and Sling Blue services that require an internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as streaming media devices, TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and phones, as well as market SLING TV services to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. Further, the company provides wireless subscribers consumer plans with no annual service contracts, as well as monthly service plans, including high-speed data and unlimited talk and text. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, as well as independent third parties, such as small retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Telesites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.