Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,213,000 after purchasing an additional 575,649 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 43,654 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 36.0% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

XOM opened at $102.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $405.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.