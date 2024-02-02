Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.220–0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.0 million-$210.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.3 million. Extreme Networks also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.22)-$(0.17) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.73. 1,478,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,623. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 21.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

