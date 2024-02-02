eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 36,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 778,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, January 26th.

eXp World Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 416.14 and a beta of 2.33.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). eXp World had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,237,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,126,064.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in eXp World by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 45,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of eXp World by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

