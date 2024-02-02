Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) PT Raised to $25.00 at Barclays

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXEL. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.06.

Exelixis Price Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Exelixis by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

