Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Evolus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EOLS

Evolus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $13.04 on Monday. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 507.42% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $50.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolus will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 51,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $518,101.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,409,611.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Evolus by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Evolus by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.