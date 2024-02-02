EVE’s (EVEX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVEX opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. EVE has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of EVE in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of EVE in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVE in the second quarter valued at $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of EVE in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of EVE in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

