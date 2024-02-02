EVE’s (EVEX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.
EVE Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EVEX opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. EVE has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
