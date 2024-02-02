EVE’s (EVEX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2024

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEXFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

EVE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVEX opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. EVE has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

EVE (NYSE:EVEXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of EVE in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of EVE in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVE in the second quarter valued at $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of EVE in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of EVE in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

EVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.