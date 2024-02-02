Equity Investment Corp Trims Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Equity Investment Corp cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,128,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 3.3% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $105,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,679,000 after purchasing an additional 686,381 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. 1,380,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,338,077. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.