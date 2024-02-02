Equity Investment Corp Raises Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,343,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,265 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp owned 1.05% of AGNC Investment worth $59,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 138,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 2.0 %

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. 5,620,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,608,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.97 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $12.04.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

