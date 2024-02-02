Equity Investment Corp Raises Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,910,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.08% of Haleon worth $32,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 51.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 60,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon in the second quarter worth about $642,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 14.5% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,007,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,159 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Haleon by 35.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,353,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 873,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,746. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

