Equity Investment Corp Purchases 13,070 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Equity Investment Corp raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,405,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 2.2% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.06% of Unilever worth $69,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $76,564,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.93. 1,415,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,261. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

