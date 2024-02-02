Equity Investment Corp Buys 7,382 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,059,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.9% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $61,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $62.03. 7,082,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,129,723. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

