Equity Investment Corp Buys 5,753 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 495,036 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 2.3% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $73,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 2,142.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.44. 1,033,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,208. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $205.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.39.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

