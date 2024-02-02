Equity Investment Corp Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $44,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.4 %

UPS traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.82. 1,748,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.59. The firm has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.76.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

