Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Immunome, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Immunome in a report released on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

IMNM opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $702.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Immunome by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Immunome by 19.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Immunome during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Immunome by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Immunome by 53.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

