Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,303 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 184,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 177,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

