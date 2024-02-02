Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Lifted to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of TSE EQX opened at C$6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.27. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.61 and a 52-week high of C$7.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.16. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of C$382.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.3487544 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.