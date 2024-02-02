Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Equifax by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Equifax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.12.

Shares of EFX opened at $250.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $252.60.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

