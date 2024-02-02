EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Holdings Cut by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 151,805 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EQT worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in EQT by 376.2% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 55,655 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in EQT by 16.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 744,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,205,000 after buying an additional 106,267 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,847,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,979,000 after acquiring an additional 258,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $23,320,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

EQT Stock Down 1.0 %

EQT stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.