Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.64. 2,215,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.08%.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 90,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 41,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

