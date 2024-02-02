Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENFN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Enfusion Stock Performance

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.79 million, a P/E ratio of 97.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $12.31.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.95 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.67%. Analysts forecast that Enfusion will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enfusion

In other news, CTO Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,265.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,265.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,698.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,260,926 shares of company stock valued at $12,478,020 in the last ninety days. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enfusion by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,487,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after buying an additional 512,479 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 460,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

