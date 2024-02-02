Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $547.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

ELV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $493.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $501.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $476.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.24. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

